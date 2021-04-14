KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

