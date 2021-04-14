KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KBCSY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
