CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $87.92

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.92, but opened at $92.59. CureVac shares last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 5,499 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

