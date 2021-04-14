Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $26.95. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 5,178 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

