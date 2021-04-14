Rimas Kairaitis Purchases 100,000 Shares of Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,300.00 ($10,928.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 29.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Sky Metals
Further Reading: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.