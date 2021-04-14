Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,763.60.

CVE AGO opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$26.81 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75.

Get AurCrest Gold alerts:

About AurCrest Gold

AurCrest Gold Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explore for, and develops gold properties in Ontario, Canada. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp. It also holds interests in the Ranger Lake, Bridget Lake, McFaulds Lake, and Fredart Lake properties located in Northern Ontario.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for AurCrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AurCrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.