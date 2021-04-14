Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Acquires 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,763.60.
CVE AGO opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$26.81 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75.
About AurCrest Gold
Further Reading: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for AurCrest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AurCrest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.