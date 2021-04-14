Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.28. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1,692 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

