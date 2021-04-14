JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $38.65

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.65, but opened at $37.32. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.81, with a volume of 20,028 shares.

JKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,701,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

