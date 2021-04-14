American International Group Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

