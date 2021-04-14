American International Group Inc. Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,907.

SUMO stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

