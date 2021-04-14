LPL Financial LLC Sells 8,511 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67.

