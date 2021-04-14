6,862 Shares in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of ZJPN stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Solactive Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $94.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.