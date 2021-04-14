LPL Financial LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Ecomedics S.A.S. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecomedics S.A.S. (NASDAQ:CLVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecomedics S.A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecomedics S.A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecomedics S.A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecomedics S.A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ecomedics S.A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVR opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Ecomedics S.A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49.

There is no company description available for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc

