LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,647 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

