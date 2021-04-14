Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.