Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.