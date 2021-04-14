Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $223,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

