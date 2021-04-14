Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $1,549,309.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $4,303,007. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

SSD opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

