Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

