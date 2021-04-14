Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

WBT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

