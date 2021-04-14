Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

