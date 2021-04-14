Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,032 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 276,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.