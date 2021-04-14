Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $42,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $890,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,140 shares of company stock worth $3,616,903. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

