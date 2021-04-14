LPL Financial LLC Has $584,000 Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 156.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 42.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -533.37 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

