Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

