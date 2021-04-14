OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OrganiGram were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $2,334,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

