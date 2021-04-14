Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $352.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,127 shares of company stock worth $358,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

