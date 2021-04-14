Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

