3,997 Shares in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $41,908,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $7,866,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $4,094,000.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

