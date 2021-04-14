Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €125.46 ($147.60).

SU stock opened at €133.74 ($157.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €127.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €119.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

