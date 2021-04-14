The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $257,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

