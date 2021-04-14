The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $44.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

