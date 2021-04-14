Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 245.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,017 shares of company stock valued at $322,033 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UUUU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 1,640.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

