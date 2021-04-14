ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.60 ($12.48).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.23 ($12.04) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

