The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMXI. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

