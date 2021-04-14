Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £109.69 ($143.32).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,861 ($102.70) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,931.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,006.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.70 billion and a PE ratio of -84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

