Barclays Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.46 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

