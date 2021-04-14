OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMVKY. UBS Group raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OMVKY opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

