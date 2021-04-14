Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.