Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

