Northern Trust Corp Sells 35,572 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

