StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

