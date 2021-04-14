Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,474 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

