Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Dynex Capital worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after buying an additional 180,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 112,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.