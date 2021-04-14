Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

