Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 177,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Shares of Camber Energy stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91. Camber Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.10.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

