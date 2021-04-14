Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,696 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Utah Medical Products worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

