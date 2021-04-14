The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

