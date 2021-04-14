The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 6,469 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Nordic American Tankers worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 104,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

