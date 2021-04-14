LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

