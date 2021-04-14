LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,018.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 718,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,472,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after buying an additional 385,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

BRX opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.