LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FUBO opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.